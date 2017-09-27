Rent, The Live Musical, Is Coming To Fox

Following their adaptations of Grease: Live, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rent: The Live Musical will air on Fox in 2019!

From Variety:

The live musical production of the musical “Rent” will air Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 on Fox. More details and casting will be announced later. Set in New York City’s East Village, “Rent” tells the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. A re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Boheme,” the Broadway show celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. “Rent” will be executive-produced by Marc Platt (“Grease: Live,” “La La Land,” “Wicked”), Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson, and Revolution Studios’ Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine.

