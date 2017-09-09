Report: Aaron Carter's Family Is Worried He Could Relapse

Photo: Twitter

New reports suggest that Aaron Carter's family is concerned that the 29-year-old pop star might relapse or harm himself.

From TMZ:

Sources close to the Carter family tell us some of Aaron's relatives believe he's suffering a mental breakdown -- particularly because he's been saying things like, "I can't take it anymore" and "I'm losing it." We're told the family's concern was behind at least one of the multiple phone calls made to St. Petersburg PD earlier this week. The last caller, on Wednesday night, told cops Aaron was threatening to take Xanax and Klonopin ... and has been talking about suicide for months.

The New York Daily News adds:

The Daily News has confirmed that police were called to Aaron Carter's St. Petersburg, Fla., home on Wednesday night in response to an anonymous suicide threat. Documents show that St. Petersburg Police arrived at the home at 10:01 p.m. after a friend reported that Carter threatened to commit suicide. Authorities arrived on the scene, but did not encounter the 29-year-old. This is one of many run-ins with police Carter's had this week, records show. Authorities were called to Carter's home three times in a 24 hour period early this week. An anonymous individual reported that the former pop star attempted to purchase a gun and threatened to harm family members. Police records reveal the first call to St. Petersburg Police came in at 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

Our thoughts are with Aaron Carter and his family.