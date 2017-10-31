REPORT: Andy Dick Fired From Indie Film Over Accusations Of Sexual Harassment

Actor and comedian Andy Dick reportedly confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he had been fired from a role on an independent feature fim as a result of, "accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct on set."

Two unnamed sources spoke to the publication about the bisexual actor's alleged behavior, which according to the report included, "groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production."

Dick told THR that he vehemently denies "groping" allegations, but said it is possible he "licked" people, before confirming that he made advances towards others.

He said:

"I don't grope people anymore. I don't expose myself anymore. "I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate."

He then added:

"I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing — I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people."

Dick did admit that he propositioned people for dates because he is "single, depressed, and lonely."

