Report: Kentucky Ordered To Pay $222K In Legal Fees For Gay Couples Who Sued Kim Davis, After Losing Appeal

Kentucky taxpayers will be left to pay $222k in legal fees to the attorneys of the couples who sued Kim Davis for refusing to issue marriage licenses.

As we previously reported, two same-sex couples, and two opposite-sex couples filed the suit against Davis in July 2015.

Although the state went on to challenge this year's court ruling that ordered it to cover the attorney fees, this Monday, a federal judge reportedly denied the appeal.

From Courthouse News Service:

In July, U.S. District Judge David Bunning ordered Kentucky to pay $222,695 to the attorneys of April Miller and others, after they won a favorable judgment against Davis. Bunning also awarded an additional $2,008 in other costs. Gov. Matt Bevin and Terry Manuel, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for the Libraries and Archives, appealed the ruling, claiming the fees should be assessed against Davis and the Rowan County Clerk’s Office. The governor and commissioner, who were third-party defendants in the case, argued that Davis did not represent Kentucky when she acted against the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodgesbecause her behavior was not directed or approved by any state official. Bunning once again found the argument unpersuasive, and rejected the appeal on Monday.

As we reported, Davis recently joined the anti-LGBT Liberty Counsel in a trip to Romania, to support a ban on same-sex marriage.

H/T: Joe My God