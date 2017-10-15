Report Says Grindr & Tinder Are Contributing To Increased Online Dating Crimes

New reports say that Grindr and Tinder are big contributors to increasing online dating realated crimes.

UK police have released a report that says that crimes based around online dating have increased between the years of 2011 and 2016.

The numbers specifically show that the number of crimes in 2011 was around 140. Then, by 2016 the number had gone up to 676 making a 382% increase.

In addition, the number of reported sexual crimes went up as well from 14 to 106. Plus, the number of violent crimes also went up from 29 to 240.

Later, Sky News revealed that Tinder and Grindr were to blame for a large portion of online dating related crimes.

But of course, these are only the reported incidents that we are talking about. As HM Prison and Probation serviceman Stephen Morris pointed out to Gay Star News.

Specifically, Morris was talking about chemsex which is also on the rise and which Morris says, “undoubtedly have contributed to the rise in the states.”

In response to all this, a Grindr spokesperson said:

“Grindr is committed to creating a safe environment through a system of digital and human screening tools to help its users connect and thrive.” “Grindr encourages users to report suspicious and threatening activities. While we are constantly improving upon this process, it is important to remember that Grindr is an open platform.”

H/t: Attitude Magazine