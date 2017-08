A viral Tweet caught our attention, earlier today.

Asking the pressing questions, you may thank "swizz keats" for bringing to light a screen cap of Tom Cruise's bubble butt from the 2008 film Valkyrie.

Take a look at the photo, and let us know whether you think Tom's cakes are real, or if you think he used some sort of enhancement.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

but is it TOO juicy? — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

Real, or fake? What do you think?

H/T: OMG