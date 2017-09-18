Retired Tennis Pro: Legal Same-Sex Marriage Will Mean The End Of Christmas & Easter In Australia

Photo: YouTube

Retired Australian Tennis Pro Margaret Court says the LGBT+ community wants to "destroy marriage."

She says:

“Ian Thorpe can stand for the other side and there’s no criticism but when we stand for our Christian beliefs or God’s side I feel sporting people are very intimidated, they’re put down.”

She adds:

“We already have 36,000 gay couples in this nation, that’s not a lot of people when you think about the 25 million. They already have civil unions. “They want marriage because they want to destroy it.”

Court, who is now a Christian minister in suburban Perth, warns that legalizing same-sex marriage will mean the end of Easter and Christmas.

“...It will affect Christian schools, it will affect freedom of speech. "There will be no Mother’s Day, there will be no Father’s Day, there will be no Easter, there will be no Christmas.”

Head to The West Australian for more.

