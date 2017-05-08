Richard Simmons Drops Bombshell Lawsuit, Accuses Former Assistant Of Blackmail

Photo: Twitter

Fitness guru Richard Simmons is accusing his former assistant of blackmail in a new lawsuit, filed today.

68-year-old Simmons says Mauro Oliveira's alleged crimes caused him to retreat from public life.

PEOPLE reports:

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Oliveira — who was not named as a plantiff in the suit — was selling false and libelous information about Simmons to the National Enquirer and Radar Online, both owned by American Media, Inc. “Since early 2014, Mr. Simmons has taken a leave of absence from the media spotlight in order to retreat from his 40-year career in television, fitness and other arenas of entertainment. Starting from around May 2015, Mauro Oliveira, an individual who has blackmailed, extorted and stalked Mr. Simmons for several years with the intention of destroying the career and reputation of Mr. Simmons, contacted several press outlets, including the National Enquirer and Radar, and offered information on Mr. Simmons’s disappearance in exchange for a fee,” lawyers for Simmons allege in the court filing. The suit claims that Oliveira contacted the Enquirer offering different reasons for why he had been absent from public life. Firstly, that he was “frail, weak and spiritually broken.” Secondly, that he was “being held hostage by his housekeeper who was controlling Mr. Simmons, taking advantage of his weak mental state and engaging in witchcraft.” Lastly, that he was transitioning to female. The suit continues that the Enquirer and Radar “knew and acted in reckless disregard for the fact that the information provided by Mr. Oliveira was false and that he was not a credible or reliable source.” Oliveira tells PEOPLE, “The allegations are false, and the real story about Richard Simmons will come out eventually. Any reference to monetary compensation is the money Richard Simmons owes Mr. Oliveira for his work done for him, and also for the help he promised me when I stopped working for him, and also for the health problems Richard Simmons caused Mr. Oliveira.”

The Hollywood Reporter adds: