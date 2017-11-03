Ricky Martin And His Fiancé Jwan Yosef Soak Up The Sun In Malibu

Instinct Staff | November 3, 2017

With the weather being unseasonably warm in Los Angeles, many have seized the opportunity to enjoy summer activities well into the fall. 

Ricky Martin and his fiancé Jwan Yosef, for example, soaked up the sun in Malibu, last weekend.

 

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on

 

Hello beautiful

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on

The rest is well earned for the couple, who just recently returned from Puerto Rico, where they had traveled to assist with hurricane relief efforts.

Ricky recently spoke to Ocean Drive Magazine about his excitement to wed his fiancé.

He said:

"We’re a modern family, and I think people need to see, and I want to normalize the beauty of our family. That’s why I’m making it public and I am going to share my wedding with the world."

 

 

