Ricky Martin And His Fiancé Jwan Yosef Soak Up The Sun In Malibu

With the weather being unseasonably warm in Los Angeles, many have seized the opportunity to enjoy summer activities well into the fall.

Ricky Martin and his fiancé Jwan Yosef, for example, soaked up the sun in Malibu, last weekend.

The rest is well earned for the couple, who just recently returned from Puerto Rico, where they had traveled to assist with hurricane relief efforts.

Ricky recently spoke to Ocean Drive Magazine about his excitement to wed his fiancé.

He said: