Ricky Martin Docuseries To Premier On VH1, This Summer

In addition to the fabulous news of RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 renewal, VH1 has announced a new reality docuseries starring Ricky Martin!

EW reports:

New shows joining the VH1 family include a currently untitled Ricky Martin docuseries (June), a “never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time” that examines the worldwide pop star’s personal and professional life during his Las Vegas residency, and the scripted dramedy Daytime Divas (based on former View cohost Star Jones’ novel Satan’s Sisters), starring Vanessa Williams as the head of an all-female talk show where sparks — and claws — fly on and off the set.

The yet to be titled Ricky Martin Project is described as:

A revealing, never-been-seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time. With more than 85 million albums sold worldwide, 95 platinum records, and sold-out concerts in more than 100 countries, Ricky Martin is truly an international icon. The project will draw on his Vegas residence to illustrate his broader fascinating and inspiring journey from every pivotal era in his career to the most defining roles of his life.

