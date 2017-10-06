Ricky Martin: "I Am Going To Share My Wedding With The World”

Photo: Instagram

Ricky Martin can't wait to get married to his fiancé Jwan Yosef!

Speaking to Ocean Drive magazine, the 45-year-old singer gushed with excitement over his beloved partner, and their wedding plans.

Speaking of when they first met, Martin said:

"From the moment we shook hands for the first time, I knew this was special. "He felt the same thing, and then everything was so organic. You cannot force things, and when things are very evident you just have to go with the flow and enjoy and help the inevitable in this case."

The couple, who became engaged last year, is excitedly planning their dream wedding.

"Planning a wedding is super overwhelming. "We want to do it right, hopefully next spring. We’ll do the three-day event as I call it. And we still don’t know where we will do it, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico or in Sweden, where my fiancé is from, or in Spain, where I am also from."

No matter where the ceremony is held, Martin says it's important to him that the world sees the love he shares with Yosef.

"People will be talking about it. "We’re a modern family, and I think people need to see, and I want to normalize the beauty of our family. That’s why I’m making it public and I am going to share my wedding with the world."

Martin will appear in the forthcoming FX series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Ricky Martin, along with countless other stars, have made their way to Puerto Rico to aid in the relief following the devastation left by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in the U.S. territory.

