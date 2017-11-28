Ricky Martin Rocks A Speedo In New 'American Crime Story' Promo Photos
Instinct Staff | November 28, 2017
We still can't wait to see Ricky Martin when he appears in next year's anticipated FX series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story!
That is, especially after checking out these new promo stills:
In case you needed a refresher, Martin will play Versace’s boyfriend Antonio D’Amico.
Previously, the singer-turned-actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his first on-screen sex scene.
He said:
"I thought I was going to be more uncomfortable.
"The exhibitionism kicked in for a moment and all of a sudden I was naked in bed in front of 20 people from the crew and another actor I met that same day."
ICYMI, click HERE to watch the new trailer for American Crime Story.
