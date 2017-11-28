Ricky Martin Rocks A Speedo In New 'American Crime Story' Promo Photos

We still can't wait to see Ricky Martin when he appears in next year's anticipated FX series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story!

That is, especially after checking out these new promo stills:

FX’s award-winning limited series returns. See the story inside the tragedy when #ACSVersace premieres January 17. pic.twitter.com/e2enCSEGmw — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 22, 2017

Ricky Martin is Antonio D’Amico. FOLLOW to preview The Assassination of Gianni Versace. pic.twitter.com/mQqB1nGzEd — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 15, 2017

In case you needed a refresher, Martin will play Versace’s boyfriend Antonio D’Amico.

Previously, the singer-turned-actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his first on-screen sex scene.

He said:

"I thought I was going to be more uncomfortable. "The exhibitionism kicked in for a moment and all of a sudden I was naked in bed in front of 20 people from the crew and another actor I met that same day."

ICYMI, click HERE to watch the new trailer for American Crime Story.

