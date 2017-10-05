Ricky Martin Shares Touching Photos as He Helps Puerto Rico Rebuild

Ricky Martin, along with countless other stars, have made their way to Puerto Rico to aid in the relief following the devastation left by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in the U.S. territory.

He hopped on a plane with Luis Fonsi, Chayanne and Nicky Jam where he shared some touching photos of his experience so far on the island.

Puerto Rico is still dealing with many issues due to the wreckage that Maria and Irma left. Most of the country is still without power, schools and businesses remain closed and they are still struggling to find fresh water and food for its residents.

Ricky shared this touching photo on Instagram while there, saying "It’s incredibly intense what Puerto Rico is going through at the moment. It will take a long time for my island to go back what it was. The governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló said it will cost approximately 90 billion dollars to rebuild the island. We need more help. Thousands of families lost EVERYTHING .......but their smiles and love for life is intact. We are optimistic. Everything is going to be ok and my island will shine again. BUT WE NEED TO WORK......ALOT.".

He also posted a super sweet photo of him with his partner Jwan Yosef.

Ricky, who is a native of Puerto Rico, made a surprise visit on Ellen last week to discuss the issues going on in his home country. During the segment, General Mills & Cheerios presented him with a check for $80,000 to help in the relief.

Kudos to you, Ricky.