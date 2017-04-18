Ricky Martin Wants A Little Girl Next, Talks Wedding Plans

Engaged to be married, father of two boys Ricky Martin is showing no signs of slowing down! In fact, he's hoping to bring a new addition into the family soon--a daughter--plus he's making wedding plans with fiancé Jwan Yosef!

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning he shares:

“How has fatherhood changed you?”

“Everything changes. It’s not about you anymore. There’s no more sleeping late! And I’m only starting; I want a big family. I like the noise of children running around the house. I want Daddy’s little girl now. See what happens!”

“Girl next?”

“I think so, yeah, of course. We have to have a balance in the house!”

“Are you making plans for that?”

“We’re making plans,” he said. “Now it’s we. We are making plans.”

“We” is Ricky and his Syrian-born fiancé, artist Jwan Yosef. They met on Instagram. “And we talked for, like, six months about art and about life -- nothing sexy,” Martin recalled. “And then I saw him. Love at first sight!”

Was it? “That’s it. This is the, it’s him.”

“And there’s a big day coming up, a wedding?

“Well, we don’t know the day yet,” he laughed. “But yes, I mean, we’re engaged, and we’re having a really good time. But yeah, maybe this year. I want a big wedding. I want a three-day celebration, at least!”

And will Martin sing at his wedding? “No, I want people singing for me at my wedding!” Martin laughed.