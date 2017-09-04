Rissieri & Petros Are Instagram Couples Goals to the Max

If hairy chested and beautifully bearded guys are your thing, then you should pay close attention to gorgeous couple Rissieri & Petros, who are giving their Instagram followers some serious swoon alerts with each post they create.

The two were recently named one of the cutest Instagram couples on the internet, and based on the photos they create on their individual Instagram accounts (Petros is here, Rissieri is here), I can see why they have won that distinction.

The couple is based in London and have been together for almost nine years. They met, like many of us nowadays, on the internet and have been inseparable ever since. Their posts on Instagram find them in many exotic and beautiful cities such as Barcelona and Amsterdam to name a few, and the happiness in each of their photos together is very evident and adorable all at the same time.

They are true love goals (and if they are ever looking for a third for some fun, holler), and are for sure inspiring others on the popular social media app to find theirs as well if they already haven't! Cheers.