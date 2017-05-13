'Riverdale' Star Casey Cott Promoted To Series Regular

Get ready to see more Kevin Keller on the CW's Riverdale! The character's portrayer Casey Cott has been upgraded to series regular on the Archie Comics adaptation television series!

TVLine reports:

Casey Cott has been promoted to series regular for Season 2 of The CW’s Riverdale, TVLine has learned exclusively. Cott plays Betty’s gay BFF Kevin Keller, who loves to add his snarky thoughts to the conversation. The son of Riverdale’s town sheriff, Kevin also had a star-crossed romance this season with Joaquin, a member of the Southside Serpents biker gang.

We're looking forward to seeing more of Casey and Kevin in season 2!! Are you??