'Riverdale' Star KJ Apa Burns Up The Pages Of 'GQ Australia'

Since many of you are big fans of KJ Apa, we knew we had to share with you some photos from his new shoot for GQ Australia!

The 20-year-old actor, who hails from New Zealand soap actor has become one of the brightest stars on the hit CW series, "Riverdale," based upon the Archie comic books.

Upon receiving GQ Australia's "Men of the Year" award for "Breakthrough Actor of the Year" the actor said:

"I just want to say a huge thanks to the guys at GQ Australia for the Breakout Actor of the Year award. It was extremely unexpected, and I feel really humbled and grateful to be receiving it."

Check out the shoot, captured by Doug Inglish for GQ Australia!

Click HERE to view the entire photo shoot!