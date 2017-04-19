Rob Gronkowski Crashes Sean Spicer's White House Press Briefing
Instinct Staff | April 19, 2017
Although several of his teammates skipped the New England Patriots' "Super Bowl" visit to the White House, today, Rob Gronkowski, was very much present for the event, and found a way to pull focus.
During White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s briefing, Gronkowski suddenly enters, from backstage.
Asked 'Gronk," “Need some help?”
Spicer, though stunned, managed to reply, “I think I got this, but thank you."
Watch:
H/T: The New York Times
