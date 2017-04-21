Robert Irwin Saves Jimmy Fallon From Mischievous Baby Bear Cubs

Robert Irwin is the son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin.

And last night, the 13-year-old stopped by The Tonight Show to introduce Jimmy Fallon to some of his favorite animal friends.

After bringing out a sinister looking scorpion, Robert introduced two baby bear cubs, who immediately took a liking to the actor-turned-late night host.

“No, don’t chew Jimmy!” Robert told a bear, as he pulled him away.

Watch the adorable segment:

H/T: ET