Robert Irwin Saves Jimmy Fallon From Mischievous Baby Bear Cubs
Instinct Staff | April 21, 2017
Robert Irwin is the son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin.
And last night, the 13-year-old stopped by The Tonight Show to introduce Jimmy Fallon to some of his favorite animal friends.
After bringing out a sinister looking scorpion, Robert introduced two baby bear cubs, who immediately took a liking to the actor-turned-late night host.
“No, don’t chew Jimmy!” Robert told a bear, as he pulled him away.
Watch the adorable segment:
H/T: ET
