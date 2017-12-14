Robin Roberts SHADES THE HELL Out of Omarosa on 'GMA!'

Robin Roberts has got to be one of the nicest people on morning television, or anywhere period. So you must have done something pretty awful to really piss her off, which is exactly what happened this morning when she threw an incredible amount of shade towards ousted Presidential aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

A day after her firing, she sat down with fellow Good Morning America cohost Michael Strahan to tell her side of the story in what was a pre-taped interview with him. Shortly after the interview, they pan back to Michael, Robin and George Stephanopolous where she goes in on her like we have never seen before!

Here's what Robin said "Yes, so she says she has a story to tell, I'm sure she will be selling that story. Yeah she will. BYE FELICIA!"

Watch below. What a way to end 2017!