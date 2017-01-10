Robyn Dropping New EP 'Trust Me' On Friday!
Instinct Staff | January 10, 2017
We know what we'll be listening to non-stop this weekend. Robyn is dropping a new EP on Friday!
Trust Me is the forthcoming collaborative EP from Robyn and Swedish house producer Mr. Tophat, due for release this coming Friday, January 13th. In anticipation, they’ve let loose a track called “Right Time”.
The fresh offering picks up right where the EP’s November title track left off, its thick, rubbery grooves enticing for over an impressive nine minutes.
Listen to "Right Time":
