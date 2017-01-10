Robyn Dropping New EP 'Trust Me' On Friday!

We know what we'll be listening to non-stop this weekend. Robyn is dropping a new EP on Friday!

Consequence of Sound reports:

Trust Me is the forthcoming collaborative EP from Robyn and Swedish house producer Mr. Tophat, due for release this coming Friday, January 13th. In anticipation, they’ve let loose a track called “Right Time”.

The fresh offering picks up right where the EP’s November title track left off, its thick, rubbery grooves enticing for over an impressive nine minutes.