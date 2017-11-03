'Rogue' Twitter Employee Deactivates Trump's Twitter Account, Trump Reacts

For 11 minutes yesterday, the world was without the musings of @realdonaldtrump.

And now, following an investigation, the company has revealed the cause of the temporary account deactivation.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Of course, Donald Trump had something to say about the matter.

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

As The Washington Post noted: