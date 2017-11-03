'Rogue' Twitter Employee Deactivates Trump's Twitter Account, Trump Reacts
Instinct Staff | November 3, 2017
For 11 minutes yesterday, the world was without the musings of @realdonaldtrump.
And now, following an investigation, the company has revealed the cause of the temporary account deactivation.
Of course, Donald Trump had something to say about the matter.
As The Washington Post noted:
The deactivation Thursday sparked deep and troubling questions about who has access to the president's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, and the power that access holds. The deactivation also came at a time when the social network is under scrutiny for the role it played in spreading Russian propaganda during the 2016 presidential election.
