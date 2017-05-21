Romanian Gay Pride March Draws 1,000 Participants In Crucial 13th Year.

Roughly 1,000 people participated in the Bucharest Pride March this past Saturday. On the minds of many participants as they marched through Romania's capital? Greater rights and a stop to the government's possible plans to lessen existing rights.

U.S. Ambassador Hans G. Klemm was proud participant. Other foreign ambassadors, roughly thirty, also showed their support with messages of solidarity with the marchers.

This 13th year is a crucial one as the LGBT community tries to halt a constitutional amendment that would define marriage between a man and a woman and not the current wording of spouse.

Like many pride parades, a moment of silence was part of the day. Unlike many that honor those lost to AIDS, participants in Bucharest paused for one minute in front of the Russian Embassy showing their solidarity with gays being persecuted in Chechnya.

Of course there were anti-pride participants who mainly were showing their objection to same-sex couples being allowed to adopt. Romania decriminalized homosexuality in 2001.

Vlad Viski, chairman of the gay rights' group MosaiQ, feels that Romania needs to legalize civil partnerships in Romania "because gay couples are a reality."

The LGBT community (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) faces a number of issues: lack of public representation, discrimination on the labor market, lack of access to medical services or bullying in schools. Moreover, an initiative to amend the Constitution is intended to restrict the rights of LGBT citizens and citizens. In a press release, the MozaiQ Association has said, "We feel a need for solidarity at the level of society as a whole, so that each of us is the change we want. This year, it is absolutely necessary to have a record number of participants Bucharest Pride to send a strong signal that human rights must be protected to strengthen democracy in Romania. IBM Romania will participate in Bucharest Pride 2017. IBM was one of the first companies to include sexual orientation as a criterion in the company's policy for equal opportunities , And as early as 20 years ago, the company has expanded the benefits to inclusive partners for gay and lesbian employees in the United States. " "In IBM, IBM participates in various local diversity activities, supporting equal rights and opportunities for the LGBT community in a constant and active way. IBM is committed to creating a secure workplace for all employees around the world as well as enhancing equal opportunities For all citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. You are expecting Bucharest Pride 2017, alongside the LGBT community, allies, civil society people, people of all social classes, to make it clear that human rights are not negotiable, And that we want an open society in which all citizens are respected and equal opportunities for development are provided, "the press release said. - DCnews.ro

Keep fighting!

Do you think tha with support from companies like IBM, rights may come more quickly?

h/t: DCnews.ro