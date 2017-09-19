Roosterfish Reopens: The Beloved Venice Beach Gay Bar Is Revived

Photo: Google

It broke our hearts when beloved westside watering hole, Roosterfish, closed its doors this May.

But appears that the Venice Beach, California gay bar won't remain closed for much longer.

It turns out that Venice Pride Founder Grant Turck has reached an agreement with leaseholders, and Roosterfish will reopen with a pop-up party to be held this weekend, on September 23!

From LA Weekly:

The first Venice Pride took place on June 3, 2016, shortly after the Roosterfish's closing. After Venice Pride's successful return in 2017, Turck says he learned that two men had taken out a new lease on the Roosterfish's space and were planning to open a bar there under a different name. "I said that's the silliest thing in the world," Turck says. "You definitely should call it the Roosterfish because there's so much built-in brand awareness around that name — not to mention a thousand raging queens would be at your door if you called it something else." The new leaseholders, Mario Vollera and Patrick Brunet, agreed, and formed a licensing agreement with Venice Pride to keep the old name. "We love Venice. We love Abbot Kinney. Roosterfish is such an historical landmark that we wanted to make sure it won't become another retail store; that is why we contacted the landlord and convinced him to give it to us," Vollera and Brunet, who also run the South End pizzeria and wine bar on Abbot Kinney, said via email. "Venice's identity was forged from the melting pot of nationalities, cultures and ambitions. Reopening Roosterfish is a cultural act."

Hurray!!