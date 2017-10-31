Is Rosario Back on the Next Episode of 'Will & Grace?'

Will & Grace has been making quite the triumphant return over the past month, averaging a healthy 7 million viewers per week and getting right back where they left off after the original series was done in 2006.

One of the most beloved characters from the original eight season run was Karen's maid Rosario, brilliantly played by Shelley Morrison. Although the revival of the show has already seen some outstanding returnees including Harry Connick Jr. and most recently Leslie Jordan, it was revealed back in August that Shelley would not come back.

Show creator Max Mutchnick had this to say about the sad news:

"Shelley has decided to retire," he said. "It was with a heavy heart that she gave us that information and that we received it, but it is the way that it goes. It is a choice that she has made. We really wanted Shelley to be a part of this series, so we find ourselves having to figure that out moving forward. It was not an easy decision to make, but it's one that she made."

All may not be lost, as the episode this coming Thursday night is called "Rosario's Quinceanera." Does this mean she is back? Their YouTube page just released a sneak peak, where Rosario goes missing.

Here's hoping she can at least make one more stop on this crazy W&G train!