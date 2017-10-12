Rose McGowan's Twitter Account is Suspiciously Suspended

Rose McGowan, who was one of the first actresses in Hollywood to speak up about her own alleged sexual harassment experiences with media mogul Harvey Weinstein, has just had her Twitter account suspended for apparently "violating their rules."

The response to this happening has been maddening for many of its users, some famous and others not, in how the social media platform allows for horrific verbiage against women yet suspends her for speaking up about an issue that has been going on for years now.

Rose made waves back in 2016 for alleging that a studio head raped her, which now alludes that she was talking about Harvey. She reportedly reached a settlement with Weinstein following a hotel room encounter during the Sundance Film Festival.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

After she was suspended from Twitter for attacking Harvey and Ben Affleck, she took to her Instagram page to discuss the situation, with the simple caption "TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY#whywomendontreport".

Twitter has erupted over this news, and wants Rose's account back on ASAP. Here is a sample of what they are saying:

Rose McGowan attacks sexual harassers. Gets suspended. Richard Spencer attacks minorities. Gets blue checkmark. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 12, 2017

Calling people names, telling lies & making threats: OK.

Calling people out for telling lies about threats: NOT OK. https://t.co/UpuiLwLiNe — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 12, 2017

Seriously @Twitter? You allow Trump to spew far worse, daily and suspend Rose McGowan? https://t.co/cklFUiYFjE — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 12, 2017

**Rose McGowan speaks out on Weinstein rapes** Twitter: suspends her account **Trump threatens nuclear war** Twitter: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/dskrAccz0u — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 12, 2017

Men on Twitter: Cunt! Slut! I'll rape you! Die!

Twitter: "There's nothing we can do"

Rose McGowan: Men are trash

Twitter: "SHUT IT DOWN" — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) October 12, 2017

Is the hypocrisy here really that evident? What are your thoughts?