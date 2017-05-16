'Roseanne' Officially Back At ABC

Roseanne is officially back at ABC with eight new episodes planned!

TVLine reports:

ABC, the landmark comedy’s original network, has beat out Netflix for rights to an eight-episode present-day revival featuring pretty much the entire original cast, including titular star Roseanne Barr, leading man John Goodman (Dan) and supporting players Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (original Becky)

Sarah Chalke, who shared the role of Becky with Goranson, will appear in “another role,” per ABC.

“We’re rebooting Roseanne,” ABC president Channing Dungey confirmed Tuesday on a conference call with reporters, adding that the continuation “is planned for midseason.”