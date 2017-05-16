'Roseanne' Officially Back At ABC

Instinct Staff | May 16, 2017

Roseanne is officially back at ABC with eight new episodes planned!

TVLine reports:

ABC, the landmark comedy’s original network, has beat out Netflix for rights to an eight-episode present-day revival featuring pretty much the entire original cast, including titular star Roseanne Barr, leading man John Goodman (Dan) and supporting players Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (original Becky)

Sarah Chalke, who shared the role of Becky with Goranson, will appear in “another role,” per ABC.

“We’re rebooting Roseanne,” ABC president Channing Dungey confirmed Tuesday on a conference call with reporters, adding that the continuation “is planned for midseason.”

According to the official press release: 

Roseanne 2.0 will find the Conner family dealing “with the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018.”

We've missed you, Conners!!

Comments

Dan Dan The Man
would be neat to see Roseanne wakes up in a hospital bed from a comma due to a car accident where mark was killed and she basically had dreamed everything from the last season.... she wakes up in 2018

Anonymous
When is the first show 

Fishpaw
Didn't the guy who played Mark also die?

kevinsm2769
Yes he OD'd on Heroin in 2002 unfortunately. 

Shawn
Yes, the actor who portrayed Mark passed away while he was on the TV show, Angel.

Anonymous
I thought they were rich and hit the lottery the last season 

Anonymous
In the final episode it was revealed that none of that happened, it was all Roseanne writing a book and fantasizing after the loss of Dan. 

Anonymous
That will probably be undone, along with dan's death. Maybe that was a dream?

