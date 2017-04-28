'Roseanne' Sitcom Revival On The Way

Deadline exclusively reports that a revival of hit 90's sitcom Roseanne is in the works!

One of the biggest comedies of the 1990s, Roseanne, is making a comeback. I hear an eight-episode limited series revival of the hit ABC blue-collar family comedy is in the works with the key cast members reprising their roles, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert, with Laurie Metcalf and others in the process of joining them.

ABC and other networks including streaming service Netflix are currently bidding on the revival.

The revival will be produced by original series’ executive producers Tom Werner, Barr and Bruce Helford along with Sara Gilbert.

Looking forward to a Roseanne comeback?