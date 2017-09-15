Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Found Dead In Her Home

Heartbreaking news.

Michelle Rounds, the ex-wife of Rosie O'Donnell, was discovered dead in her home, on Monday.

According to TMZ, sources say she died of an apparent suicide.

She was 46 years old.

Rosie tells TMZ:

"I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child."

Michelle's mom issued a statement that reads:

"... If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out ..."

O'Donnell and Rounds wed back in June 2012, and later separated in November 2014.

They share a four-year-old daughter, Dakota.

Our hearts go out to Michelle Round's friends and family.