Roy Moore: Marriage Equality Ruling 'Even Worse' Than Decision That Upheld Slavery

Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore once stated that the Supreme Court's ruling to legalize gay marriage was “even worse” than Dred Scott, the 19th century decision that upheld slavery.

On an episode of “Here I Stand” podcast from last November, Moore could be heard saying:

“Yes, sir. I was simply pointing out that in 1857 the United States Supreme Court did rule that black people were property. And of course that contradicted the Constitution and it took a civil war to overturn it. “But this ruling in Obergefell is even worse, in a sense, because it forces not only people to recognize marriage other than the institution ordained of God and recognized by nearly every state in the union, it says that you now must do away with the definition of marriage and make it between two persons of the same gender or leading on, as one of the dissenting justices said, to polygamy, to multi ... partner marriages.”

Moore continued:

“We’ve got to go back and recognize that what they did in Obergefell was not only to take and create a right that does not exist under the Constitution but then to mandate that that right compels Christians to give up their religious freedom and liberty."

in June of 2015, Moore reportedly compared the Supreme Court's marriage equality ruling to the following of immoral laws in Germany during World War II.

“Could I do this if I were in Nuremberg ― say that I was following the orders of the highest authority to kill Jews? “Could I say I was ordered to do so?”

When a reporter said the Nuremberg trials were about killing humans, not gay marriage, according to AL.com, Moore replied, “Is there a difference?”

Listen: