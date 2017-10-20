RPDR All Stars 3 Cast Has Been RuVealed!
Ryan Shea | October 20, 2017
SPOILERS AHEAD. I repeat... SPOILERS AHEAD.
Tonight on VH1, RuPaul hosted a special to review the entire cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3. After an exciting and electrifying second season that crowned Season 5 runner up Alaska Thunderfuck, we can only hope that season three will be just as intense and amazing.
Here are the ten queens competing for the crown. Season three airs this winter on VH1. Did your favorite make it?
BenDeLaCreme: Season 6
Milk: Season 6
Shangela: Seasons 2 & 3
Thorgy Thor: Season 8
Trixie Mattel: Season 7
Kennedy Davenport: Season 7
Aja: Season 9
Chi Chi Devayne: Season 8
Morgan McMichaels: Season 2
