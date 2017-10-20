Ryan Shea's picture

RPDR All Stars 3 Cast Has Been RuVealed!

Ryan Shea | October 20, 2017

SPOILERS AHEAD.  I repeat... SPOILERS AHEAD.  

Tonight on VH1, RuPaul hosted a special to review the entire cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3.  After an exciting and electrifying second season that crowned Season 5 runner up Alaska Thunderfuck, we can only hope that season three will be just as intense and amazing.

Here are the ten queens competing for the crown.  Season three airs this winter on VH1.  Did your favorite make it?

 

Here we go again... #rpdr #rpdrallstars3 #bendelacreme #itbegins

A post shared by Ben Creme (@bendelacreme) on

BenDeLaCreme: Season 6

 

 

Milk: Season 6

 

 

#Tbt the birth of my ride or die SnowHo 4 Life @frostgela

A post shared by Shangela (DJ) (@itsshangela) on

 

Shangela: Seasons 2 & 3

 

 

Thorgy Thor: Season 8

 

 

Feeling like pussy feeling like a man named Roger.

A post shared by Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) on

 

Trixie Mattel: Season 7

Kennedy Davenport: Season 7

 

 

Last min look thrown together for the Emmy party featuring Hair from @ardawigs Styled by @thedragdandy

A post shared by AJA (@ajathekween) on

 

Aja: Season 9

 

 

lol nip slip

A post shared by Chi Chi DeVayne (@chichidevayneofficial) on

 

Chi Chi Devayne: Season 8

 

 

70s porn feels and I'm Into ! Feelin my boogie nights / studio 54 gig !!! #ohyeah

A post shared by MORGAN MCMICHAELS OFFICIAL (@morganmcmichaels) on

 

Morgan McMichaels: Season 2

 

 

