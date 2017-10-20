RPDR All Stars 3 Cast Has Been RuVealed!

SPOILERS AHEAD. I repeat... SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tonight on VH1, RuPaul hosted a special to review the entire cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3. After an exciting and electrifying second season that crowned Season 5 runner up Alaska Thunderfuck, we can only hope that season three will be just as intense and amazing.

Here are the ten queens competing for the crown. Season three airs this winter on VH1. Did your favorite make it?

Here we go again... #rpdr #rpdrallstars3 #bendelacreme #itbegins A post shared by Ben Creme (@bendelacreme) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

BenDeLaCreme: Season 6

Milk: Season 6

#Tbt the birth of my ride or die SnowHo 4 Life @frostgela A post shared by Shangela (DJ) (@itsshangela) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Shangela: Seasons 2 & 3

So nice meeting you guys at Atlanta Pride this weekend- Dante and RJ! Thank you to @americanexpress for bringing me out - enjoy the rest of this beautiful weekend and #expresslove ! A post shared by Thorgy Thor (@thorgythor) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Thorgy Thor: Season 8

Feeling like pussy feeling like a man named Roger. A post shared by Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Trixie Mattel: Season 7

Kennedy Davenport: Season 7

Last min look thrown together for the Emmy party featuring Hair from @ardawigs Styled by @thedragdandy A post shared by AJA (@ajathekween) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Aja: Season 9

lol nip slip A post shared by Chi Chi DeVayne (@chichidevayneofficial) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Chi Chi Devayne: Season 8

70s porn feels and I'm Into ! Feelin my boogie nights / studio 54 gig !!! #ohyeah A post shared by MORGAN MCMICHAELS OFFICIAL (@morganmcmichaels) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Morgan McMichaels: Season 2