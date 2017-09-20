RuPaul Fans Are Praising This Drag Queen Superhero Comic

Image via Instagram

We all know that drag queens can be some of the bravest and most amazing people out there, so it’s only fitting that there be a superhero story about a drag queen.

Kickass Drag Queen is an Instagram account that’s started up its own story about a drag queen superhero.

More often than not, we here on Instinct share with you Instagram pictures of this muscular shirtless guy or that muscular shirtless guy, but we don’t as often share the creativity and diversity that can be found on Instagram.

Well, today we’ll change that a little bit by sharing this new Instagram comic series.

The series was originally created by RuPaul season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen.

Queens with crowns be like. . . Illustration: @matteolane A post shared by Kickassdragqueen (@kickassdragqueen) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

"First, the name hit me: Kickass Drag Queen, which I just thought was a funny name for a superhero. Also, I really like on-the-nose drag names, as you can tell, because my name is Bob the Drag Queen," she told Vice, "There's just something funny about that to me. It tells you everything you're getting upfront. You know she's a drag queen. You know she kicks ass."

Bob then got comedian Matteo Lane involved to do the illustrations and the account has now started to soar.

The Instagram account now boasts over 32,000 followers with only 6 posts out so far.

Part of it may be the witty humor and the close comparisons to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For instance, Kim Chi, one of Bob’s former fellow competitors, is in the comic as supervillian Slim Chi, who uses the power of shade to thwart Bob’s heroic plans.

Then, there’s RuPaul who cameo’s as Rude Paul and even says the line, "If you can't pull off a heist for yourself, how in the hell are you gonna pull off a heist for somebody else?"

So far, there are only two episodes of the comic out, but with more fan support (and follows) there will surely be more to come.

Episode 1: Kickass Drag Queen, written by @bobthedragqueen and illustrated by @Matteolane #kickassdragqueen A post shared by Kickassdragqueen (@kickassdragqueen) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

h/t: Vice