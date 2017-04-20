RuPaul Is One Of 'Time' Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

Queen Mother RuPaul has been recognized as one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

The magazine shares:

“The iconic host, advocate, drag queen, singer, model, actor and author is a trailblazer who continues to break down barriers in a career that spans over 25 years."

Past honorees have included Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and Lady Gaga.

Said Time Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs:

“Each year our Time 100 list lets us step back and measure the forces that move us. “One way or another they each embody a breakthrough: they broke the rules, broke the record, broke the silence, broke the boundaries to reveal what we’re capable of.”

In the magazine, Ru is profiled by his friend Naomi Campbell.

She writes:

Ru was different. Not just because he had perfect, precise clothes and makeup, or because he was the only man I knew who could look that good in a wig and heels. There were no rough edges to be found. But as I got to know him better, I got to experience firsthand his wit and his intelligence—he’s like an encyclopedia. And his beauty is far beyond skin-deep.

Condragulations, Mama Ru! We wish you much continued success!!

H/T: New Now Next



