RuPaul To 'Ruveal' Season Three 'All Stars' Queens In Special Episode

His eminence RuPaul will reveal the season three cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in a special episode to air next week!

Hot on the heels of his second Emmy win for Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition Program, Ru will announce the All Stars 3 cast in an hour-long televised "eleganza extravaganza" that will air next Friday, October 20th at 8:00 PM, on VH1.

Which queens deserve a second chance at the crown? Which queens deserve a chance at "Ru-demption"?

Regarding that, Mother Ru has something to say:

“Millions of fans have their favorite queens that they THINK should be on All Stars 3. “But the final decision is mine to make. Prepare to be gagged."

Joining RuPaul for the very special episode will be legendary recording artist Chaka Kahn!

Squirrelfriends, if we know the producers at World of Wonder, this season is going to be MAJOR!

In celebration of All Stars 3, Logo will air a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season two marathon, starting Sunday, October 22nd at 12:00 PM!