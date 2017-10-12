RuPaul Wants A 'Winners' Season Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

This is not a drill!

RuPaul wants to make an All Stars season of RuPaul's Drag Race featuring winners of past seasons!

RuPaul was convinced that the winners season needs to happen on his fabulous podcast, "What’s the Tee?" featuring Michelle Visage.

On the podcast, Ru and Michelle often host special guests, including Hollywood actors, singer/songwriters, and of course, RuPaul's Drag Race royalty.

And on this week's episode, special guest Jinkx Monsoon, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 5, stopped by to talk about a myriad of subjects.

Honestly, it's probably one of the best episodes of "What's the Tee:" we've listened to so far, and definitely worth hearing in its entirety.

For now, we'll focus on this juicy excerpt from their conversation:

Michelle: If we did ever do an All Stars, just the winners, I wouldn't just say, "Oh, Bianca's going to dominate." 'Cause you've got people...like, I don't count you out for a hot minute.

And then you've got people like Raja against Violet who both [serve] major major fashion looks.

So I wouldn't ever...

RuPaul: Could you imagine?

Michelle: It's for the blood, bitch...This is a fucking cage match to the death.

RuPaul: Tunderdome!

Michelle: Yes!

Jinkx: I'll be honest, I said many times, if they ever do a winners All Stars, there's no way I could do it.

Michelle: Yes, you could.

Jinkx: I couldn't put myself through the competition aspect again. Then the first episode of All Stars 2, I was like, "Get me back in there!" Oh my God, they look like they're having so much fun! Oh, I can't wait to get back in there!

RuPaul: How would you fare with the girls eliminating each other? 'Cause that was the twist for All Stars 2.

Jinkx: I feel like my strategy would be just to be...Let's be honest, I was in the top percentile for eight weeks in a row, when I did season 5. I would just try to do that again. And the way that I did that the first time was really focusing on the challenges.

Michelle: But would you take out your competition?

RuPaul: Right, because we thought that was what would happen...

Michelle: Wouldn't that be what you do?

Jinkx: I mean...

Michelle: Would you take out the strongest contender? Or would you take out who the judges liked the least, the way these girls played it.

Jinkx: I think it would just have to depend on what they said to me that day.

[They all laugh.]

RuPaul: But you all know each other. That's what made the stakes so much higher.

Jinkx: Yeah, but also I feel like there's probably zero Drag Race girls that I don't get along with.

Michelle: Zero?!

Jinkx: I mean, I've had my beef with some of them, but we all have to be able to work with each other. You never know when you're going to walking to a room and say, "Oh, there's also booked for this event."

Michelle: That's a great attitude.

Jinkx: So even if you have beef or whatever, you have to let it go eventually, because there's the reunions...you're always going to run into someone without expecting it.

But I have this feeling that even though I'm close with all the other winners, we get along great, the reunions come around, we all kiki together, or we all just sit around loving ourselves because (laughing) we're the winners...

I know we would go into that room, and everything would drop, all the...

Like me and Sharon, best friends, I know we would walk into that room and immediately start going for each other.

RuPaul: Really?

Jinkx: I know that she would play mind games with me. And I would just throw the beads, and let her trip on her own.

Michelle: [Sharon] would go for everybody...

Why? Because she's smart...

Jinkx: And she is cut-throat, and that is why...I mean...there is no other queen like Sharon Needles. There's tons of other spooky queens, tons of other shock queens, tons of other queens who will say just what comes to their mind, but none of them do it in that special balance and special ratio.

Michelle: And then you've got Bob and Bianca, who are long-time friends, who are both comedy people...

Jinkx: From New York...

Michelle: From New York, and I can't wait to see how that goes.

And then you have Tyra and BeBe...

You can't be counting any of these motherfuckers out...

RuPaul: It's true, and I think you guys have sold me. I think that's what we have to do...

Michelle: Did you love the pitch?

RuPaul: I loved the pitch...It's done!