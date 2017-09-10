RuPaul Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Outstanding Reality Host!

RuPaul has a lot to celebrate this weekend! His event DragCon kicked off in New York City yesterday to a packed crowd (more on that here) and now he can add a 2nd Emmy statue to his list of accomplishments as he just won again!

At the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys last night, RuPaul took home for the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category. He took home the same award last year, so maybe we are seeing him become the Julia Louis-Dreyfuss of this category for future years to come. Who knows?

Some of the others that he beat for the crown... err trophy, include Alec Baldwin for Match Game and Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for Project Runway. Ru released a statement about his win, saying "I am beyond grateful to the Television Academy for giving love to our show again this year. Providing an international platform for 113 outrageous, courageous and talented queens has been the greatest reward of all. None of this would be possible it weren’t for the incredible cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and my partners at World of Wonder and VH1."

The show still holds the chance of winning the award for Best Reality Show Competition, which is their first time being nominated in this category. Here's hoping that the show can continue to push boundaries and win this award as it showcases just how far the LGBT community has come!

Here's a link to Ru's reaction!