RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 Premieres January 25th!

Start your engines, ladies! After a three-time Emmy® Award-winning season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” left fans shook and grasping for their masks, fan-favorite queens from previous seasons will battle it out for their second chance at the crown on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” The new season will return with an explosive 90-minute premiere on an all-new night, Thursday, January 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

“The rumors are 100% true, baby,” said executive producer and host RuPaul. “The ‘All Stars’ three debut delivers my most legendary queens, and they’re fired up and ready to take over the mother-tucking world. #RealNews #FakeEyelashes.”

The nine queens competing for the gold and title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” were previously announced in an hour-long televised pre-season episode, and include: Aja (season nine; from Brooklyn, NY), BenDeLaCreme (season six; from Seattle, WA), Chi Chi DeVayne (season eight; from Shreveport, LA), Kennedy Davenport (season seven; from Dallas, TX), Milk (season six; from New York, NY), Morgan McMichaels (season two; from Los Angeles, CA), Shangela (seasons two & three; from Los Angeles, CA), Thorgy Thor (season eight; from Brooklyn, NY), and Trixie Mattel (season seven; from Los Angeles, CA).

An extended promo can be found here! For more information on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" and up-to-date news, go to here or to their Facebook page.