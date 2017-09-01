RuPauls' Drag Race Come to Life in Paper Doll Book

We know in 2018 that RuPaul's Drage Race Season 10 and All-Stars Season 3 will be premiering. But what can we do in the meantime?

A RuPaul's Drag Race Paper Doll book is set to release on Sept. 12. It features the winners of the first 8 Seasons, BeBe Zahara Benet, Tyra Sanchez, Raja, Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio, Violet Chachki, and Bob the Drag Queen and the 2 All-Stars winners, Chad Michaels and Alaska Thunderfuck 500.

Complete with wigs and dresses, this will be sure to hold you over until All-Stars Season 3 Premiers.

Here are some of the images from the book:

H/T: Entertainment Weekly