RuPaul's Drag Race Spoofs Major TV Shows with Latest Emmy Campaign!

"RuPaul's Drag Race" just kicked off a social campaign called #DragUpATVShowwhere!

In celebration of the "RuPaul's Drag Race" Emmy's campaign, the Drag Race social team launched a #DragUpATVShow stunt at 3pm ETyesterday to prove that “Everything Is Better In Drag”. Within the hour the campaign was trending in the US, LA and NYC!

The campaign sort of spoofs some of the biggest TV shows now and gives it a drag makeover, somewhat like how the queens do that when its down to the top 5 in their season. This includes everything from spoofing Stranger Things (Stranger Wigs), Big Little Lies (Big Little Lacefronts), The Walking Dead (The Walking Death Drop) and many more.

Fan engagement via social media is huge for RPDR, as it trends higher than any other show when it airs and this sort of clearly has an impact as its between seasons. Within 24 hours, the campaign has had 1.5 million impressions and close to 32,000 engagements. Not bad, henny.

Which of these is your favorite?