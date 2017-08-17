RuPaul's Drag Race Stars Celebrate 8 Emmy Noms in WeHo Last Night

RuPaul's Drag Race has had quite the stellar 2017 so far, with its big move to VH1 as well as receiving 8 Emmy nominations! Some of its nominees, judges and past contestants were out in WeHo last night to celebrate the big news in hopes that they will take home some (if not all) of what they are nominated for!

Judge Michelle Visage, past RPDR contestants (and Emmy nominees) Raven and Delta Work as well as Season 9 (and eventual Season 10) contestant Eureka did a Q&A at the ever so popular Micky's West Hollywood last night.

The casual conversation focused on each star’s love and respect for RuPaul, whose message of acceptance resonates with the LGBTQ community. RuPaul earned his first Emmy nomination and statuette last year for hosting the show, and he’s nominated for a second time this year. RuPaul's Drag Race also earned Emmy nominations for Reality-Competition Program; Casting, Reality or Reality-Competition Program; Costumes, Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program; Picture Editing, Structured or Competition Reality Program; Hairstyling, Multi-Camera Series or Special; Makeup, Multi-Camera Series or Special; and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked for Unstructured Reality Program.

I would love for Ru to repeat her win this year, as I think she did a stellar job in the success of season 9, but if they show would win Best Reality-Competition Program over heavyweights like The Voice and The Amazing Race, I think it would speak eons for our community and its visibility for a show that is quite frankly the best reality show of the past decade.

What do you hope the show wins?