RuPaul's Scripted Series Heading To Hulu!

RuPaul-Centered, Scripted Series Heading to HULU!

Mama Ru’s Year Keeps Getting Better!

It’s Actually Happening!

RuPaul has been such a busy bee this year! Endless awards, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s highest rated season, marriage, and getting a star on the walk of fame are just a few of her many successes he has received after years of putting in the work. We all know you can’t become RuPaul overnight without trials and tribulations. Now, thanks to HULU, we’ll be getting to see the story of RuPaul come to life!

According to Deadline, the icon has reached a title: Queen.

“The project, tentatively titled Queen, is a fictionalized version of RuPaul’s rise from club kid to drag queen, gay icon, and global star. Written by Power executive producer Gary Lennon, the dramedy, which had been in the works at Bad Robot for the past few months, is set in New York City during the Reagan era 1980s.”

Well, life isn’t just a drag afterall! RuPaul has been quite open about his past struggles and overcoming them to achieve success. I couldn’t be more excited for this to finally hit the screen. Genius idea to have the show on Hulu, as it will reach millennials and I won’t have to pay for a cable subscription! Look at the amount of nominations Hulu's Handmaid's Tale just received. This is going to be a hit! Ru always knows what he’s doing and he does it flawlessly.

I’m sure you’ve heard that RuPaul is eyeing Willow Smith to play himself in the series. While Smith would be a fantastic addition, I can’t help but wonder who else from RuPaul’s life will be added to the cast? Surely, Lady Bunny and Michelle Visage. I can only hope and dream to see her relationship with the fabulous and beautiful James St. James and even a cameo from eventual-murderer Michael Alig. The possibilities for this kooky series will be all real, all relatable, and finally, what we want to see. YES!

Image via Instagram