Russell Tovey Cast As Gay DC Superhero In CW's Upcoming Crossover Event

Openly gay actor Russell Tovey will be playing gay superhero The Ray in the DC Arrow-universe this fall.

Tovey, of Quanitco, Looking, and Angels in America, will be playing the Ray in the four-part tv series crossover between all the DC tv shows such as Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

This multiple tv show crossover event will begin on Monday, Nov. 27 and conclude on Tuesday, Nov. 28. And, the description for the event is, “With all of the heroes in town to celebrate Barry and Iris’s wedding, villains from Earth-X crash the festivities with a deadly agenda.”

As for the role that he’ll play, the Ray is getting lots of attention this year. First, the character will be leading his own animation series on the CW’s streaming channel and will be the first gay superhero lead. Then, as planned he will transition to live-action with Tovey.

The character’s description in the show goes as follows:

“Raymond ‘Ray’ Terrill is described as “a reporter who discovered a group of government scientists working on a secret project to turn light into a weapon of mass destruction. But before he could report on his findings, the project head exposed Ray to a ‘genetic light bomb.’ The bomb failed to kill him and instead gifted Ray with light-based powers. With these abilities, Ray realized he could go beyond reporting on injustice — he could take action to help stop it. Calling himself The Ray, he was recruited by Uncle Sam and the Freedom Fighters to fight violence and oppression wherever it exists.”

Also, It's great to see the British actor stay so busy and it seems his schedule will only get busier from this point on. He'll be coming back to North America after spending the summer in London. Then after recording this event in Vancouver, he'll have to soon head to New York City to be a part of the Broadway revival of Angels in America.

But before that, Russell Tovey will be filling your tv screens as a gay superhero. Though, he won't be the first gay character in the Arrow-universe. In fact, there are several characters such as Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) on Legends, Central City PD Captain David Singh (Patrick Sabongui) on The Flash, and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) on Supergirl.

That said, if you're excited to see Tovey as The Ray, you don't have to wait long as you can see him in the role this November.