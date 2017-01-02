Russia Launches Federal Registry Of HIV-Positive People

Russia has launched a federal registry of people with HIV. Concerns, of course, are what the Russian federal government will do with that information. The government maintains that the intention behind the registry is to streamline treatment for HIV-positive individuals.

TASS reports:

The Federal Register of HIV patients, set to be launched in Russia’s regions on January 1, will help provide patients with medicine, Health Ministry Spokesman Oleg Salagai told TASS.

"Any individual diagnosed with HIV should be interested in being included in this register since he or she will receive medicine on this basis," Salagai explained.

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova noted earlier that launching such a register would streamline the allocation of diagnostic and medical resources as well as standardize statistics so that unified data could be provided to international organizations.

"The first and most important task is to assess and collect full information on how many HIV patients we have, what treatment plans have been arranged for them, what medicines have been prescribed to them," Deputy Health Minister Sergei Krayevoi told TASS.

According to the ministry, a total of 824,000 HIV patients have been registered in Russia. The average therapy coverage is 40%.