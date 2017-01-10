Russia May Have Sex Blackmail On Trump According To Explosive Intelligence Dossier

A news report from BuzzFeed contains a dossier that alleges Russia has incriminating information on President-elect Donald Trump, including alleged sexual blackmail.

Among other things, the memo alleges that Donald Trump employed sex workers to perform a "golden showers" sex act in front of him while visiting Russia.

Here's a highlight (in gold no less!) from page two of the dossier:

According to BuzzFeed:

The dossier, which is a collection of memos written over a period of months, includes specific, unverified, and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians. CNN reported Tuesday that a two-page synopsis of the report was given to President Barack Obama and Trump. Now BuzzFeed News is publishing the full document so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.

You can read BuzzFeed's full report and the dossier here.