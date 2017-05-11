Russian Government Warns Citizens Not To Be Homophobic While On Vacation In Europe & America

The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued this traveling advice to citizens visiting countries in Europe and North America: don't be homophobic because you may get in trouble.

Pink News reports:

The guidelines, which are aimed at preventing Russian tourists from causing offence, warns them that they may see “people of non-traditional sexual orientations” while on holiday in Europe and the Americas.

The guidance for visiting France warns that in some countries it is advisable “not to speak or act abusively to members of the LGBT community”.

Advice for Russians heading to Spain warns: “Public expression of negative attitudes towards persons with different sexual orientation are not met with understanding in others, so you should refrain from it.”

Guidance for Denmark and Austria also warns Russians not to make offensive remarks to local gay people.