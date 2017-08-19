Russian Men Are Taking The 'Putin Shirtless Challenge' !
Instinct Staff | August 19, 2017
Pavel Durov, the founder of social networking sites VKontakte and Telegram is rallying his Instagram followers to take the #PutinShirtlessChallenge.
Inspired by new photos in which Russian president Vladimir Putin is looking rugged and masculine, we guess this is some sort of ode to Russian alpha male culture.
Writes Durov:
“My instagram had to seriously step up the game to keep up with the increased competition from Mr. Putin’s shirtless photos. If you’re Russian, you have to join #PutinShirtlessChallenge (or face oblivion). Two rules from Putin – no photoshop, no pumping. Otherwise you’re not an alpha.”
Here are just a few of the men who have taken the #PutinShirtlessChallenge:
H/T: Towleroad
