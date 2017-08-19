Russian Men Are Taking The 'Putin Shirtless Challenge' !

Instinct Staff | August 19, 2017

Pavel Durov, the founder of social networking sites VKontakte and Telegram is rallying his Instagram followers to take the #PutinShirtlessChallenge.

Inspired by new photos in which Russian president Vladimir Putin is looking rugged and masculine, we guess this is some sort of ode to Russian alpha male culture.

Writes Durov:

“My instagram had to seriously step up the game to keep up with the increased competition from Mr. Putin’s shirtless photos. If you’re Russian, you have to join #PutinShirtlessChallenge (or face oblivion). Two rules from Putin – no photoshop, no pumping. Otherwise you’re not an alpha.”

Here are just a few of the men who have taken the #PutinShirtlessChallenge:

 

Сегодня у меня сюжет #putinshirtlesschallenge #reporter #tv #jajaja #lol #news

A post shared by Nikolay Sokolov (@sokolovnikolaytv) on

 

Proudly accepting Pavel @durov 's #PutinShirtlessChallenge Indeed, we have the best president.

A post shared by Philipp Gazmanov (@philgazmanov) on

 

Слишком хорошъ. #putinshirtlesschallenge

A post shared by Макс (@zerdigos) on

 

Ну..почти #putinshirtlesschallenge

A post shared by Alexander Sumarokov (@asumrak) on

 

#PutinShirtlessChallenge

A post shared by Y A N• (@yandmitrievich) on

 

#PutinShirtlessChallenge

A post shared by Малыш Хан Солло (@malyh_han_sollo) on

 

#putinshirtlesschallenge

A post shared by @barc2k4 on

 

#putinshirtlesschallenge

A post shared by Никита Кирьянов (@vseziguyutloktyami) on

 

#PutinShirtlessChallenge

A post shared by i 2 4 0 6 (@i.24.06) on

 

Будь в теме. Флешмоб имени В.В.П. #PutinShirtlessChallenge #АССКЧеллендж

A post shared by Арман Меграбян (@armacho) on

H/T: Towleroad

 