Russian Store Chain Posts Sign Reading "No Entry For F*ggots"

A Russian food store chain has posted signs in their windows saying gay customers will be refused entry. (Actually their language was more colorful and offensive.)

From Reuters:

“No entry for faggots,” read a wooden plate at the entrance to one of German Sterligov’s shops in central Moscow.

Sterligov, 50, became a millionaire by opening a mercantile exchange shortly before the Soviet Union’s demise. Later in his career he turned devoutly religious and retreated with his family to rural Russia to sell organic farm produce.

“Our planet is full of filth and sick humans,” Sterligov told Reuters Television at a country fair outside Moscow.