Russian Violinist Comes Out As Gay In Powerful YouTube Video

Russian violinist Artem Kolesov came out as gay in a powerful YouTube video. Kolesov was raised in a very Christian household in St. Petersburg, Russia. He came out after receiving a music scholarship to study in Canada, but decided to come out publicly on video following news of the anti-gay events in Chechnya.

From Gay Star News:

‘Hello,’ he starts. ‘Today I would like to share my story with you.’ During the video, Kolesov explains he tried everything to suppress his sexuality. ‘If anyone in our family turns out to be gay, my family should kill them with their bare hands,’ he explains.

"For a long time, I thought that everything I went through was a curse, but now I know that it’s the biggest blessing I’ve ever received," Artem said.

Thanks for sharing your story, Artem!