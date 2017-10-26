Ryan Murphy Makes TV History With Largest Trans Cast in 'Pose'

Ryan Murphy, creator of American Horror Story and Feud, is making television history with FX with their upcoming drama pilot Pose. Set in 1980s New York City, Pose will be a groundbreaking show that examines the ball culture and gay lifestyles of NYC. Many of us may have first been introduced to ball and voguing culture through the 1990 film Paris is Burning, a film that has set precedence for today’s youth and whose gay vernacular is still prominently used.

Pose will make history because of the largest transgender cast members ever on television. After a six-month casting search, the production has found five transgender actors that will be the most prominent figures on Pose.

These 5 history-making actors include:

MJ Rodriguez who will play Blanca

Indya Moore who will play Angel

Hailie Sahar in the role of Lulu

Dominique Jackson as Elektra

Angelica Ross as Candy

Additional members of the cast include Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, and Dyllon Burnside.

The trans will not only be representing on screen. Behind-the-scenes, the show will be working with collaborators Janet Mock and Our Lady J with script writing.

According to the Hollywood Reporter:

The writers have also brought on ball culture consultants Michael Roberson and Twiggy Pucci Garçon to assist in populating the potential series with people from within the New York ball community, as well as to help develop authentic ball world stories. Hector Xtravaganza, Skylar King and Sol Williams — participants in the ball culture world of the 1980s — will also serve as consultants on Pose. Trans activist director Silas Howard will co-exec produce.

More to come as Pose is set to begin production next month in New York City.