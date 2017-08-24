Ryan Murphy Says American Crime Story: Versace Will Tackle His HIV Status

Ryan Murphy / Credit: Hollywood Reporter

We’re all looking forward to American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace because of its stellar cast.

Not only is Penelope Cruz stunning in her role's costume, but the men of the show are already giving us a great show. From Darren Criss in a red speedo to Ricky Martin dazzling all (but Versace’s real life lover) in the role.

But what we should all be really looking forward to is a real, or at least close enough knowing Hollywood, depiction of Gianni Versace’s life and death.

Of course, with someone like Ryan Murphy at the reigns, it could be 50/50 either way.

But, while speaking at a recent Television Critics Association summer conference meeting, Murphy assured the audience that the show is going for believability and historical facts.

“We’ve spoken to other people who have definite ideas about what was going on with him at the time,” he said while at the head of the conference, “I think we’ve been very respectful to his family, particularly. Donatella had some requests about how the children were depicted in the show. I listened to that. As a father, I understood. I wasn’t interested in going there, out of respect for her.”

In addition, Ryan Murphy wanted to express the fact that the series will also focus on Versace’s HIV status. At the time, the designer was very secretive about the fact due to the public’s mentality around HIV, but, again, Murphy wanted to go for truth and facts in his depiction despite the stigma.

“You could literally lose your business, lose everything that you had,” he said. “Versace’s company was about to go public, and he was terrified of anything negative coming out about his personal life. We delve into that in the show.”

So, knowing that Murphy is going for an honest depiction, are you more interested in the show then you were before?